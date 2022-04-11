Anushka Sharma to shoot for ‘Chakda Xpress’ at Lord’s Cricket Ground: Report

Anushka Sharma is getting ready to return to the big screen. The actress has already begun filming ‘Chakda Xpress’ in which she will portray the cricketing persona of Jhulan Goswami. Based on the life of the fast bowler, the sports biopic is a first for Anushka which is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma.

According to sources, Anushka Sharma and the Chakda Xpress crew will shoot at four of the world’s greatest cricket stadiums, boosting the production value of the film. The actress will shoot in Lord’s Stadium in the United Kingdom and is also slated to shoot in Headingley Stadium in Northern England.

A top industry source revealed, ‘Anushka’s films have always been mounted on a big scale. Karnesh and Anushka want Chakda Xpress to become a definitive biopic based on a woman sports star. Thus, no stones will be left unturned to ensure that Anushka doing Chakda becomes a huge talking point for audiences worldwide’.

Jhulan’s remarkable quest to accomplish her ambition of playing cricket for India is chronicled in Chakda Xpress. She achieved her aim and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team, serving as a role model for the country’s budding cricketers.