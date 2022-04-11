Bommai says Karnataka govt will not tolerate violence

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said on Monday that the government will not tolerate anyone who takes the law into their own hands or indulge in violence. ‘Ours is a government formed according to the Constitution. We are working with the spirit of law, order and equality. There is no problem in spreading one’s thoughts. But the government will not tolerate if one takes law into one’s hands or indulges in violence,’ In a statement, Bommai said.

In response to a question about the formation of a ‘Hindu task force’ in Mangaluru to combat Love Jihad, Bommai said, ‘ There are laws to deal with everything. Some of these laws were passed by previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules.’

‘Ours is a peaceful progressive state. We know how to protect this state. We will show it through our deeds,’ Bommai went on to refute Congress’ claim that the government was ignoring the state’s development.

Bommai, in response to a question about Siddaramaiah’s statement, said, ‘Many Hindu youth were killed during his tenure as the chief minister. He withdrew the cases against the outfits which were accused of having a role in them. Had he lost his senses then?’ According to Siddaramaiah, the government was behind the recent halal meat ban and the ban on loudspeakers in masjids during prayers.