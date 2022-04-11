Car hits bus in Pune; One killed, 25 injured

Pune: One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a bus on Pune-Ahmednagar highway near in Pune. The accident took place late Sunday night near Shikrapur when the private bus was on way to Ahmednagar.

The car driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle jumped the road divider and came into the opposite lane on the highway, an official from Shikrapur police station said. ‘After being hit by car, the bus skidded off the road and rammed into some stationary cars parked in an open space of a restaurant along the highway’, he said.

The car driver died, while 25 bus passengers suffered injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said. ‘We have registered a case against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act’, he added.