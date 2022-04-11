CM Bommai says good times ahead as he unveils 161-feet Hanuman statue

The 161-feet tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy statue, constructed by Bidanagere Basaveshwara Mutt in Bidanagere in Kunigal Taluk of Karnataka, was unveiled by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday and said that there will be good times ahead for the state.

On the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, several holy works are being undertaken around the region. According to Bommai, the region will experience significant changes in the following days.

Speaking at the gathering, Bommai said, ‘Panchamukhi Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman, which has a mention in Ramayana. Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161-ft tall statue installed in Karnataka. The sculptors have done a wonderful job’.