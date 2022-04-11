Delhi health minister says, ‘No reason to worry till a new variant is detected’

After India reported its first Covid-19 XE variant case, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that there is no need to be worried until a new variant of concern is found.

‘Every day a new variant is getting generated as the virus is mutating. The Delhi government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared any new variant of concern. There is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected.’ Jain told reporters.

Delhi has recorded over 18.6 lakh Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began. The daily tally has remained above 100 for the past few days, raising fears of a worsening pandemic situation. On Monday, Health Minister Jain told reporters that the ‘count of daily cases in Delhi is being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions, and that is going down. The focus shouldn’t be on the positivity rate much as of now.’