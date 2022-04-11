Indian Railways cancels 141 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 141 trains, changed origin station of 24 and short terminated 23 on Monday, April 11. The trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operate between Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The national transporter urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES. It has published a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website.

List of trains cancelled:

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2 : Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.