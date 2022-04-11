Jharkhand’s cable car passengers pray for evacuation after spending ’19 hours’ in the air!

In Trikut, Deoghar, up to 48 persons are caught on Jharkhand’s tallest ropeway. The passengers had been trapped since 5 p.m. on Sunday, when two ropeway vehicles collided, halting operations completely. Despite the efforts of the rescue personnel, individuals are still trapped on the ropeway. Drones are being used to provide food and water to trapped travelers. Among the stranded are a number of children and women. A few locals who work as guides are also stranded.

The Indian Air Force is currently involved in the rescue effort. ‘Two MI-17 helicopters have been brought in. The activities are still ongoing,’ stated an Indian Air Force official. On the occasion of Ram Navami, hundreds of people visited the Trikut ropeway, a renowned tourist destination. Around 5 p.m., one of the cable cars heading down collided with another coming up, causing operations to halt.

Some people were somehow rescued. However, 48 individuals remained trapped in 18 automobiles until the newest details arrived on Monday. Several persons were hurt in the event and were taken to Deoghar Sadar Hospital for treatment. According to unconfirmed accounts, one individual was killed in the event.