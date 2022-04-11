‘Make in India’-‘Make for World’ campaign; Rajnath Singh urges US aerospace and defence sectors to join.

Washington: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has urged US aerospace and defence companies, including Boeing and Raytheon, to take advantage of India’s policy efforts focused on ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for World.’ On Sunday, local time in Washington, he met with their senior executives. ‘After arriving in Washington, DC, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh met with US aerospace and defence companies Boeing and Raytheon. He urged industries to take advantage of India’s policy measures in order to go from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for the World.’, The Office of the Defence Minister tweeted.

The Defence Minister arrived in Washington, DC on Sunday as part of a five-day visit to the United States, where he would participate in the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. During his visit to the United States, which will last till April 15, Singh will meet with US officials to discuss ways to strengthen the India-US strategic cooperation. On Monday, the Defence Minister will also meet with his US counterpart, Lloyd J Austin III, at the Pentagon.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the United States is slated to take place on Monday, with the Indian side led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. ‘The Dialogue would enable both sides to conduct a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence, and security with the goal of providing strategic guidance and a vision for further consolidating the relationship,’ the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

According to the MEA, the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue would also give a chance to exchange perspectives on major regional and global trends, as well as matters addressing mutual interests and concerns. At his visit to the US on April 11-12, the EAM will meet with his counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as key officials of the US administration, to develop the India-US strategic global partnership, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press conference.

Blinken had called Jaishankar last week to evaluate regional and global concerns, particularly the situation in Ukraine, ahead of the 2+2 conference. The latest 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two nations was conducted in New Delhi in October 2020. In September of last year, India and the United States conducted a bilateral 2+2 inter-sessional conference in Washington, where they exchanged views on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and the Western Indian Ocean. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a virtual conference with US President Joe Biden ahead of the 2+2 talks between India and the US.