Minor girl raped by 15 men on pretext of job offer in Thodupuzha; 6 arrested

Thodupuzha: Six people among the fifteen accused were arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl by promising job. The incident surfaced when the survivor, who is pregnant, sought medical aid.
The 17-year-old girl was raped by 15 persons at Thodupuzha in the name of offering a job. A middle man had taken the girl to the accused. It was the doctor who reported the case to the Childline when the girl went to a hospital after getting pregnant.
The girl has given statements against the 15 persons who had allegedly abused her. Police have strengthened probe for the remaining nine accused who are on the run.
