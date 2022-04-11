Minor girl raped by 15 men on pretext of job offer in Thodupuzha; 6 arrested

Thodupuzha: Six people among the fifteen accused were arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl by promising job. The incident surfaced when the survivor, who is pregnant, sought medical aid.

The 17-year-old girl was raped by 15 persons at Thodupuzha in the name of offering a job. A middle man had taken the girl to the accused. It was the doctor who reported the case to the Childline when the girl went to a hospital after getting pregnant.

Also read: Scuffle breaks out over non-veg food at JNU; 16 injured, FIR lodged

The girl has given statements against the 15 persons who had allegedly abused her. Police have strengthened probe for the remaining nine accused who are on the run.