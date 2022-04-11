Raja Warring says Zero tolerance for indiscipline within party

On Monday, Amarinder Singh Raja, the Punjab Congress chief, and other newly nominated state Congress officials met with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, PCC Working President Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Deputy CLP leader Kumar Chabbewal, and AICC incharge Harish Chaudhary.

For nearly two hours, the newly appointed Punjab Congress team met with Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, named Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as the party’s new Punjab chief, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Pratap Singh Bajwa, a former Rajya Sabha member, as the new legislature party leader on April 9.

The Congress president also named Pratap Singh Bajwa as leader of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party and Raj Kumar Chabbewal as deputy leader. This comes following AAP’s humiliating loss in the Punjab Assembly elections, in which the party won the majority of seats.