Security forces neutralizes two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including a Pakistani in an encounter. Jammu and Kashmir police IG Vijay Kumar informed that the operation is progressing as some more terrorists are hiding in the area.

The encounter is taking place in Khurbatpora village in Kulgam district. ‘A joint team of Police and Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Khurbatpora village based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The team cordoned the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started’, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

This is the 36th encounter in Kashmir since January this year, earlier in 35 operations Security forces have managed to kill 47 terrorists.