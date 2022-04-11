Taj Mahal to remain closed at night for tourists during Ramzan

Thousands of tourists visit Agra each year to see the Taj Mahal. Several hundred of these visitors also come to see the Taj Mahal in the moonlight, which is a sight to see. Tickets for the Taj Mahal’s night view are available a day ahead of time at the Archeological Survey of India office in Agra.

However, owing to Ramzan, tourists will not be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal at night this month. ‘But since in the month of Ramzan, the Taj Mahal’s gates only open for the Namaz at night, the tourists are not allowed to view the Taj at night. Muslims coming to offer Namaz at the Taj mosque are given ID cards for this purpose’, Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber Secretary Vishal Sharma said.

Also Read: Shweta Bachchan shares mom Jaya’s pic from her NCC days on her birthday

Agra ASI superintendent R K Patel added, ‘The Taj Mahal is always closed for night view in the month of Ramzan. The tourists will be able to view the Taj at night in May’.