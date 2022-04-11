‘There was no ban on serving non-vegetarian food’, says university admin over JNU violence

When the ruckus among students began, the wardens clarified and issued a notice that there is no ban on providing non-vegetarian food, according to a statement released by the JNU administration in response to the violent clash that occurred on campus on Sunday.

‘There was a scuffle in the JNU campus on April 10, 2022 between student groups. It was the occasion of Rama Navami and Hawan was organised by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were students who objected to this,’ registrar Prof Ravikesh said in a statement provided by the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

‘The wardens and Dean of students tried to pacify and the Hawan was concluded peacefully. Despite this, some group of students were not happy and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by altercation between both the groups in the Kaveri Hostel’ according to the statement.

‘Mess is run by the student committee and the administration has nothing to do with their menu. The wardens clarified on the spot and issued a notice when the ruckus was going among students that there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food’, it added. Later that night, JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit paid a visit to the Kaveri Hostel to assess the situation.