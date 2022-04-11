Venkaiah Naidu says, ‘Need three ‘Es’ to stop migration of people from villages’

On Monday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the three E’s — education, employment, and entertainment — are needed in rural areas to prevent people from fleeing to cities. Naidu made an apparent dig at Pakistan during the opening of the National Stakeholders Conference on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals.

‘Of course, the next big country is our neighbour. But there is no democracy. We don’t know what is happening there. I don’t know whether they also know it or not. I don’t want to comment on that. But it is a reality, we are a democracy at all levels,’ he said.

Naidu added that no other country in the world could have as many democratic institutions at different levels as India, which has 2.78 lakh local bodies in rural areas. The vice president also slammed those who say that granting equal rights to women and empowering them goes against Indian customs.