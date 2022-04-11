Veteran actor- screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has died. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning, took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam.

‘Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy’, Ashoke’s tweet read.

Film director Hansal Mehta shared a note expressing his condolences, adding that the funeral will take place in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Monday morning.

For the unversed, Subrahmanyam was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film ‘Parinda’, and for Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’. He also won many hearts with his role as Alia Bhatt’s father in ‘Two States’. He was last seen in Netflix’s film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’. He has featured in many films such as Hichki, Rocky Handsome, Bangistan, Rahasya, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Stanley Ka Dabba, Teen Patti, Kaminey, 1942: A Love Story, and in serials such as Laakhon Mein Ek, Pradhanmantri, Kismat among others.