Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to be streamed on OTT from April 15

Apr 12, 2022, 03:09 pm IST

 

Mumbai: After its tepid theatrical release, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for reaching out to a much wider audience through its OTT release on April 15. The film will release on Prime Video.

 

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-comedy film also features Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

‘Bachchan Pandey is an out-and-out comedy-entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to the audiences who’ve missed out on their dose of entertainment. Filled with a whole lot of action, drama, and comedy, the audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room now!, Akshay Kumar said about the film.

