Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to be streamed on OTT from April 15

Mumbai: After its tepid theatrical release, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for reaching out to a much wider audience through its OTT release on April 15. The film will release on Prime Video.
knock knock ? you have a visitor ?#BachchhanPaandeyOnPrime, April 15#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @akshaykumar @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @TripathiiPankaj @prateikbabbar @saharshshukla6 @ActorASingh @KhanUroosa @gauravchopraa @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/dBD8ZzEC9s
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 11, 2022
Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-comedy film also features Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.
‘Bachchan Pandey is an out-and-out comedy-entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to the audiences who’ve missed out on their dose of entertainment. Filled with a whole lot of action, drama, and comedy, the audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room now!, Akshay Kumar said about the film.
Post Your Comments