SS Rajamouli visits the native town of ‘Komaram Bheem’, the character of Jr NTR in ‘RRR’

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, has raked in over Rs 1000 crores at the box office. The portrayal of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the film has received positive feedback. Meanwhile, Rajamouli recently attended a screening of the film in Asifabad, Telangana, where Komaram Bheem was born. The screening was held at the Picturetime theatre.

Rajamouli was ecstatic to see Komaram Bheem’s hometown. He came to the screening and appreciated it along with the rest of the audience. Rajamouli stated that he was overjoyed to be present and witness the triumph of his film. He gave Picturetime Theatre and the district administration a standing ovation.

Fans are clamouring for a sequel after the film’s enormous success. Recently, Jr. NTR, who played Komaram Bheem in the film, also stated his desire for a sequel.