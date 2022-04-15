‘Demeans Muslim community’: Ruling DMK’s ally MMK demands ban on Vijay’s new movie ‘Beast’

Chennai: M H Jawahirullah- President of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to ban actor Vijay’s new movie ‘Beast’ as it demeans the Muslim community as a whole.

Citing the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar, Jawahirullah, the chief of Stalin led DMK’s ally MMK, said that the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the COVID-19 pandemic had rendered yeoman service to the community. But ‘Beast’ demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state, he said.

He claimed that movies like ‘Viswaroopam’, and ‘Thupakki’ had demeaned the Muslim community, and after a lull in production of such movies, now ‘Beast’ has given life to such a movie genre. The Tamil movie is produced by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group, and directed by Nelson.