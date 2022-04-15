Do parents and children need to sleep in separate beds? Experts weigh in!

Are you confused between putting your child in a separate bed next to you or bringing them to the bed and allowing them to share it with you and your partner? Experts and studies discourage bed-sharing, and a study published in the October 1999 issue of the Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine by Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) researchers revealed that any child under the age of two should not sleep in an adult bed because the consequences could be fatal.

Despite being aware of the warnings, parents remain skeptical that they should keep their children out of their beds for safety concerns. Aside from allowing parents to enjoy their solitude or providing them a break to have their intimate cuddling time at night, experts offer a variety of benefits and drawbacks to allowing children to sleep alone in a separate bed for improved sleep quality and childhood development.

Sudarshan Vig, CEO of Merlinwand (an online publishing platform that offers personalized books for kids), told HT Lifestyle, ‘While a child relies on parents for the majority of their needs such as food, education, life skills, and so on, sleeping in their own bed can give them the feeling of ‘release from dependence’ at a young age. One of the most important aspects of instilling that habit is teaching children to confront their concerns, which are what drives kids to sleep with their parents in the first place’.

‘It’s critical to instill a sense of independence and freedom in youngsters right from the start,’ he adds. In the long term, it contributes to the idea of ‘free will’ and the ability to think, decide, and create autonomous judgments. According to Shruti Malani, Co-founder of Beddy by Centuary Mattress, ‘70% of a new-growth born’s occurs while they are sleeping; hence, the sleep surface and atmosphere are of critical significance.’

She outlined the primary reasons why your infant requires a separate bed/mattress:

1) Doctor recommended- Paediatricians all around the globe (including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Canadian Pediatric Society) urge a solid surface for a newborn’s spine and lumbar development. This is often in contrast to the preferences of parents, who may favor extremely soft, gentle, or firm surfaces.

2) Hygienic- A worn mattress (or a parent’s bed) has previously been exposed to germs or diseases that a newborn should avoid.

3) Convenient and safe- Having a separate cot directly alongside her bed brings comfort and convenience to the mother. It is also incredibly safe and avoids Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

4) Specialized mattresses- It is important to provide a ‘firm’ surface for a baby, ideally using chemical-free, certified, natural materials.

5) A healthy long-term habit- Infants and toddlers create extremely strong associations with their beds very early on. In the long run, having a separate cot is a benefit since it helps the kid associate sleep with its cot and helps it sleep better without parental assistance.