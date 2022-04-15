Fire breaks out on IndiGo’s flight due to faulty phone!

A passenger’s cell phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo’s Dibrugarh-Delhi aircraft on Thursday, but the cabin staff extinguished it with a fire extinguisher, according to authorities from aviation regulator DGCA. According to officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), no passengers or cabin crew members were injured as a result of this occurrence.

Flight 6E 2037 was on its way to Delhi from Dibrugarh, Assam, when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke coming from a passenger’s phone, according to authorities. As per the reports, the fire was contained by a cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher.

According to them, the plane arrived safely at the Delhi airport at about 12.45 p.m. on Thursday. ‘There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on aircraft 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi,’ IndiGo said in a statement. The staff is trained to handle any dangerous incidents, and they handled the problem immediately. There was no damage to any of the passengers or items onboard.