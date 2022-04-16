Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt shares a warm hug with Ranbir; Fans call it ‘precious’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot and exchanged vows on April 14 at Ranbir’s Vastu mansion. Since the wedding, the bride and groom’s family members have been sharing pictures of the momentous day. Alia Bhatt’s sister, Pooja Bhatt recently shared a wonderful photo of Mahesh Bhatt hugging his son-in-law Ranbir on Instagram.

Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt can be seen adoringly hugging ‘damaad’ Ranbir Kapoor as he blesses the new couple in the photo. Sharing the beautiful picture, Pooja wrote, ‘Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?’

Click here to view the Instagram post

Immediately after the photos were posted online, a slew of admirers flooded the comments section to express their appreciation for the damaad-sasur duo, calling the shot ‘precious’. One wrote, ‘So precious’, while another added, ‘The peace and sense of comfort in this photo is priceless’. A third user commented, ‘Absolutely Beautiful’.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are unlikely to have a reception. Neetu Kapoor was asked about it during a recent contact with the paparazzi, and the actress stated that no wedding reception has been arranged. ‘It’s done, it’s all done’, she said and even asked the paps to ‘go and sleep’ peacefully.