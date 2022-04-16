China’s Xi’an imposes partial lockdown to fight COVID outbreak

The northwestern Chinese city of Xi’an said on Friday (April 15) that it will temporarily implement a partial lockdown to prevent the mobility of its 13 million citizens, as China fights a record surge of cases after reporting hundreds of COVID-19 infections this month.

Despite the fact that the numbers are still low by worldwide standards, the new wave has put a lot of strain on China’s dynamic-clearance policy, which attempts to ensure that no illnesses go undetected by taking harsh measures that disrupt supply networks and local economies.

Virus control and preventive measures should not be slowed down, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also stated that China will endeavour to minimise the policy’s impact on economic and social growth.

In the current Omicron flare-up, Xi’an, which shut down its inhabitants in December to combat a Delta variant, discovered 43 locally transmitted diseases. From Saturday until Tuesday, the city imposed restrictions on citizens’ movements but did not impose a complete lockdown.

Residents should mostly limit their movements within residential complexes, but businesses should carry on as usual, with workers working remotely or living at their job encouraged, as per a statement from the local administration. The city will also cease eating at restaurants and operations at different entertainment and cultural sites, as well as offline school sessions, between April 16 and April 19.