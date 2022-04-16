Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha results published; How to check..

New Delhi: The Kerala Samastha Pothu pareeksha result 2022 has been published by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board, on the official website– samastha.in. Students who appeared in the Class 5, 7, 10, and 12 pothu public exams can check and download their Kerala Samastha result 2022 by using their registration number.

Here’s how to check the exam result..