PM Modi extends greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, courage and restraint. ‘May everyone’s life be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge with Lord Hanuman’s blessings’, PM Modi tweeted.

?????, ???? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?????????? ?? ???????? ??????????? ???????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ???? ??, ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ???????? ???? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by the devotees of Lord Hanuman to mark his birth anniversary. Hundreds of devotees visited Hanuman temples across the country to offer prayers on this occasion.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi via video conferencing. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the ‘Hanumanji Char Dham’ project.