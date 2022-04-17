NASA drops image of Mars crater, netizens react ‘it looks like alien footprints’

The picture of the Mars crater shared by Nasa has gone popular on social media. The image was obtained on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter by NASA’s High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE).

Sharing the image, NASA added, ‘The Martian crater marks the spot. The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimetres (19.7 inches) per pixel’.

As soon as the post was shared, several Instagram users flocked down to the comment section and expressed their thoughts. One wrote, ‘Looks like an alien footprint on Mars’, while another added, ‘All of God’s creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption’. ‘Something spectacular that leaves you speechless!!!’ a third commented.

Nasa further disclosed in the caption that a bigger crater, dubbed the ‘Airy Crater’, is located within a second rocky basin. The Airy Crater was initially used to identify the zero-longitude of the Red Planet. However, when scientists began to capture more detailed photographs of the planet surface, a more exact marker was required. To avoid changing existing maps, Nasa designated the smaller crater – dubbed Airy-0 (zero) – as its Prime Meridian.