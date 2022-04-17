New intelligent traffic system will capture more traffic violations; Read on…

The Chandigarh traffic police are planning to improve the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to allow cameras to record other traffic infractions besides speeding and red light violations. These offenses will include riding without a helmet, triple riding, zebra crossing violations, making improper turns, and using a cell phone while driving or riding. At 47 intersections, around 225 ITMS cameras were deployed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. The UT traffic police have already taken over surveillance of the ITMS, while the upgrade will be handled by Chandigarh Smart City.

According to sources, 10 of the 47 traffic junctions spanning Chandigarh’s entrance points from Punjab and Haryana are equipped with software to identify overspeeding, while the remaining 37 intersections’ cameras are capable of detecting red light infractions. Over a dozen traffic police officers are stationed at Smart City Limited’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 17 to oversee 47 CCTV cameras that are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

‘We have requested Smart City to identify other offenses as well, such as riding without a helmet, triple riding, improper turns, zebra crossing violations, cell phone usage while driving, and so on. They’re currently working on it. ITMS CCTV cameras are now being used to issue traffic challans for red light infractions and overspeeding. To date, 6,560 challans for speeding and 5,003 for red light infractions have been issued’, Manisha Chaudhary, SSP (traffic/security), said. On March 27, the ITMS was officially opened.

According to sources, the ITMS prioritizes zebra crossing, riding without a helmet, and riding on the wrong side of the road. It will take some time to update the sensors. The technology utilized in these cameras is believed to be bulletproof. ITMS is a part of the Smart City initiative. The operation of ITMS has been conducted by traffic police employees at ICCC.

ITMS has been connected with the Chandigarh Traffic Police’s e-challan software, which will assist the traffic officers in validating offences and issuing postal challans. Overspeeding can be detected at the following 10 traffic intersections: Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Purab Marg, Jan Marg, Uttar Marg, and others. Meanwhile, all 47 intersections where high-resolution CCTV cameras have been placed are capable of traffic monitoring, which indicates that these cameras are capturing vehicle movements.