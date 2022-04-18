Head of Russian Navy meets crew of sunken missile cruiser

Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Russian navy’s commander, visited with crew members from the sinking missile cruiser Moskva on Saturday and assured them that they will continue to serve in the navy.

The Moskva sank, Russia reported on Thursday, after a munitions explosion. Ukraine claimed it fired a missile at the cruiser, which is the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea force.

A 26-second video published by the Russian defence ministry shows Yevmenov and two other officers standing outside in front of about 100 sailors on a parade field. It showed them conversing with a single male.

The date of the meeting was not disclosed by the government.

The 500 crew members were all rescued after the explosion late on Wednesday, according to Russia. Officials from Ukraine have claimed that some of passengers on board died, but have presented no evidence to back up their assertions.