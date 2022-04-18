Ukraine and Russia failed to reach an agreement on evacuation convoys, says Ukraine’s deputy PM

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, stated on Sunday that Ukraine and Russia have failed to reach an agreement on humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of residents from war-torn areas.

‘We haven’t been able to reach an agreement… on evacuation routes ceasefires. As a result, we will not be opening humanitarian corridors today,’ on her Telegram account, she stated.

The Ukrainian authorities have also requested humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian forces from the beleaguered port of Mariupol, according to Vereshchuk.