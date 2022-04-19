‘It’s about Mao’; 40-year-old message found on China’s Great Wall by Google Maps!

Aside from being a useful tool, Google Maps may provide hours of pleasure for certain keen users. On Google Maps, users have discovered things ranging from cool to strange. One such example was recently shared on Reddit. The user was casually admiring the Great Wall of China when he saw a message visible from above. Many people on the internet were taken aback by what seemed to be stone carvings. According to a photo published on Reddit, the statement is hidden within dense shrub plantings and is printed in such large letters that it can be seen from space.

The user also supplied the location’s coordinates (40.4499299, 116.5487750), which may be typed into the Google Maps search box. Along with the locations, the caption said, ‘What does it say?’ The solution was provided by Reddit members in the comments. The statement appears to be a national proclamation of fealty to Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China. According to Reddit users, the message stated, ‘Loyal to Chairman Mao,’ or ‘My Loyalty Lies with Chairman Mao.’

Although the letter piqued the interest of internet users, it had already circulated on the internet around 8 years ago. When Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, and her two kids visited China and went to view the Great Wall of China in 2014, the message that hones shades of propaganda became the talk of the town.

Only a few photographers were allowed to photograph the exclusive event from the Great Wall’s tower 14. If the photographers had been able to, the photos would have included the Obama family as well as a decades-old stone inscription that read, ‘Loyalty to Chairman Mao.’ The message had been there for 40 years, but had become obscured by bushes over time. According to the Daily Mail, the government ordered a renovation of the site just before the country hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.