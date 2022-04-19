Kodiyeri Balakrishnan says RSS, SDPI trying to polarise society in Kerala

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), are attempting to create polarisation in Kerala, according to Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

‘The aim of both groups is to create polarisation in society and make political gains. There is a conspiracy behind these incidents that is to destroy the religious harmony prevailing in the state,’ the CPM state secretary said.

Balakrishnan was referring to the brutal murders that took place at Palakkad. He claimed that the murders were planned and that such groups should be banned under any laws that exist in the country. ‘The majority fundamentalism is trying to grow by pointing out minority fundamentalism and vice versa. Both groups are trying to spread fear in their religions and trying to establish that they are your saviour. This is a conscious attempt to create communal polarisation,’ Kodiyeri added.