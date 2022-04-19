Ripun Bora says, ‘I had hoped Cong would prevent BJP’s dominance but…’

‘I had hoped that the Congress party would stand up to the BJP’s dominance, but instead, Congress members from all levels of government are fighting each other. As a result, the BJP is growing every day,’ Ripun Bora said during his first press conference after joining the TMC on Tuesday. Ripun Bora, the former Assam Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP, resigned from the party on April 17 and joined the TMC.

‘I have categorically mentioned my reasons for leaving Congress in my resignation letter. I have differences of opinions on some ideological and strategic points. I have said nothing against the party, Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi,’ he said. ‘I am convinced that Congress will not be able to fight the BJP in the coming days. Only the TMC will be able to prevent the BJP,’ He added.

Ripun Bora continued to speak about his plans, saying, ‘I’ve decided to organise the TMC in Assam. I will discuss with all classes of people and stakeholders. Our name in Assam will be ‘Assam Trinamool Congress.’