Ukrainian soldier escapes death as his phone stops bullet fired by Russians

A video circulating on the internet shows two soldiers conversing, during which one of them retrieves his phone from his pocket, revealing a bullet stuck within. The Ukrainian trooper can be seen burrowing his hands deep inside his vest to demonstrate a 7.2 mm bullet shot at him by the Russian side in the 30-second video that initially posted on Reddit. As it peaks out from one end, it looks like the bullet nearly went through the gadget. Fortunately, thanks to a smartphone, the soldier evaded death by a hair’s breadth.

It would have been lethal if the bullet had gone any farther. The video has received over 52,000 upvotes as well as some amusing online replies. One Reddit comment read, ‘No KIA’; KIA means killed in action. Another wrote, ‘If it’d been a Nokia it’d still work’. One user added, ‘If that was a Nokia, it would have deflected the bullet back to the shooter’.

Earlier, a phone cover bearing the visual art of comic superhero Hulk saved a Brazilian man from being the next Charles Boyle. On October 7, in the city of Petrolina, its owner almost missed death as the phone cover intercepted a gunshot fired at him. Doctors feared the worst for the man, but subsequently discovered that the bullet had been stopped by the Mighty Hulk before it could pierce his hip.