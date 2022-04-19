US attempts to seize superyacht in Fiji from its suspected Russian oligarch owner

According to an appeal for a restraining order filed on Tuesday by Fiji’s public prosecutor, the US wants to confiscate a superyacht that is suspected of belonging to a Russian tycoon and is docked in the Pacific island nation of Fiji.

Suleiman Kerimov, a Russian millionaire who has been sanctioned by the US and the European Union, is said to possess the luxury vessel the Amadea. The ship arrived in Fiji a week ago after sailing from Mexico and crossing the Pacific for 18 days. The police are looking into it.

In response to sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia refers to as a special military operation, authorities in a number of nations have seized luxury yachts and villas owned by Russian oligarchs.

Christopher Pryde, Fiji’s director of public prosecutions, has filed a motion in the High Court to prohibit the Amadea from leaving the country.

‘The motor boat Amadea be stopped from leaving Fijian seas pending the completion of an application to register a warrant to take the property and (ii) the registration of a US warrant to seize the Amadea,’ according to the application.

The US embassy addressed queries about the matter to the US Department of Justice on Tuesday.