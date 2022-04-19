Woman in West Bengal appears in exam with 3-day-old baby

On Tuesday, a student in Purulia, West Bengal, appeared for her high school examination with her three-year-old child. Anita Mahto, a Jhalda Block Health Center student, sat with her during the exam.

‘Anita was admitted to Jhalda Block Health Center on April 17 due to labor pain. She took the test that day and later gave birth to a baby boy,’ said Sulekha Mahato, a teacher at Khamar High School.

On April 19, she took another exam in the same room with her three-day-old child. Ras Bihari Mahto, her husband, stated that his wife’s examination was going well. She was given a separate room by the examination centre authorities.