After contractor’s suicide, Eshwarappa’s resignation, Karnataka CM forms high level committe to scrutinise tenders

After the fiasco surrounding the death of a contractor who raised corruption allegations against then-Minister Eshwarappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai created a high-level committee to scrutinise tenders on Wednesday. Tenders worth more than Rs 50 crore would be examined by a committee led by a retired high court judge and including an economic expert and a technical expert from the relevant department.

Bommai, speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga, stated, ‘Committee has been constituted under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act. The tenders would be awarded only after the committee scrutinises the estimates, tender pre-conditions and other aspects. The committee will start functioning within the next few days. If the number of tenders is too many, then a parallel committee would be constituted to ensure speedy processing of the tenders.’

Officials in the departments of Urban Development and Rural Development have also been told not to award any projects based on oral orders. ‘Action would be initiated against the concerned Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Section Officers. In rural areas, PDO and EO would be held responsible. Clear orders have been passed in this regard,’ Bommai said.