Ajay Kumar Sood appointed as Principal Scientific Advisor

According to a personnel ministry order issued on Wednesday, Ajay Kumar Sood has been appointed as the government’s Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA). Mr Sood, a member of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council, has been appointed to the position for a three-year term, succeeding renowned biologist K Vijay Raghavan.

In partnership with key departments, institutions, and industry, the PSA’s office aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology, and innovation, with a focus on application of science and technology in critical infrastructure, economic, and social sectors.

According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Sood’s appointment as the government’s Principal Scientific Advisor.