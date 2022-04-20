‘Alert, Chai Lovers!’ You should never eat these foods with tea.

If you love tea, it may be tough to envision a day without a cup of steaming chai. Nothing beats a steaming cup of tea after a hard day at work. Chai is one of the most popular beverages in the world. It’s loaded with the benefits of black tea, milk, and sugar. Tea, whether Adrak wali chai, Kali Mirch chai, or masala chai, connects Indians and is in high demand internationally. Tea tastes much better when accompanied by delectable treats.

Tea has several health advantages; white tea, for example, is high in antibacterial characteristics and can help decrease cholesterol and blood pressure. Tea drinkers frequently pair their tea with snacks or full-fledged meals, but did you realize that it can also have adverse effects? While drinking tea, stay away from these things!

Flour/Besan

It is typical in Indian houses to serve tea with munchies on the side to guests. Besan or flour is commonly used to make snacks. Eating pakodas or namkeen with tea might have negative health consequences. It can induce digestive problems, which can lead to constipation and acidity.

Green Veggies

Combining some meals might be damaging to the nourishment they normally give. These chemicals can bind to iron and prevent it from being absorbed in the body. According to NDTV, tea contains tannins and oxalates, which can limit iron absorption, particularly plant-based iron. It is best to avoid consuming iron-rich plant-based meals.

Lemon

Many people enjoy lemon tea, but did you know that when tea leaves are blended with lemon, the beverage may become acidic? It can also lead to bloating.

Turmeric

Tea should not be consumed with turmeric-rich dishes. Tea and turmeric include chemical components that may be harmful to the digestive system. Acid reflux can occur as a result of using it.

Nuts

It is not possible to consume iron-rich meals when drinking milk. Consuming nuts with tea might be harmful to one’s health. When consumed with nuts, the chemical Tannin found in tea can inhibit nutritional absorption.