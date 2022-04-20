Are Ukraine-returned students eligible for admission to Indian colleges? Read on…

Students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and their parents have requested government assistance to guarantee that Indian students who had to quit their medical courses midway through in the European nation are accommodated in Indian colleges. On April 17, the students assembled at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, waving signs that said, ‘Help all Indian MBBS students in Ukraine’ and ‘Save the career of Indian students’.

Thousands of Indian students studying at various medical institutions in Ukraine were forced to quit their studies and return home as Russian soldiers started an attack against the nation. A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court last month seeking directions on the entrance and continuation of studies in the nation of Indian medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine. The petition also asked the Centre to give a medical subject equivalency orientation programme so that they may be admitted to the Indian curriculum.

The Indian Medical Association has also suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such students be admitted to Indian medical institutes on a one-time basis. The IMA stated in a letter to Modi on March 4 that such students should be allowed to continue their MBBS studies in Indian medical colleges through an ‘appropriately dispersed distribution,’ but that this should not be interpreted as an increase in yearly admission capacity.