Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Neil Somaiya in INS Vikrant case

The Bombay High Court has given Neil Somaiya, the son of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, interim relief in the INS Vikrant donation case, which is being investigated by Mumbai police. The anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil, who is also an accused in the case involving the decommissioned warship INS Vikrant, was previously denied by the Mumbai sessions court.

Advocate Shirish Gupte, who is representing the Mumbai police, said on Wednesday, ‘We are interrogating the father and we would like to interrogate this gentleman as well. Both the matters are the same and there is misappropriation of a huge amount. That case of Kirit Somaiya is kept on April 28, this, too, can be kept then.’

Following this, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai decided to grant Neil the same relief that had been given to his father, and the petitions would be heard on April 28. Meanwhile, Neil Somaiya, like his father, would have to go to the police station and make his statement in the case.