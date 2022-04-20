Compares those who criticise PM Modi to premature newborns, Tamil director stir controversy

Bhagyaraj, a veteran Tamil director, provoked controversy by comparing critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to premature babies.

‘Let’s consider those who criticise him [PM Modi] as children born three months prematurely. I’m saying this because only in fourth month the mouth is formed and in fifth month ears are formed. Some [Critics] will not speak well or even listen to good things when others speak. So we should consider those with mouth and ear deformities. Our PM should also take it that way,’ Bhagyaraj said at a BJP event.

The statement by Bhagyaraj has been condemned by Deepak Nathan, the president of an NGO that works for the rights of people with disabilities. Nathan questioned if Bhagyaraj was aware of the suffering that children with mental disabilities and their parents go through.

Bhagyaraj was referring to criticism levelled at music director Ilayaraaja for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in a book preface. The BJP extended its support and blamed the issue on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).