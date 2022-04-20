Crude oil basket price of India surge again

Mumbai: Data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell revealed that the Indian crude oil basket price surged to $ 107.92 per barrel on April 19,at an exchange rate of Rs 76.28 against the dollar. It was at $ 106.03 per barrel on April 18, 2022, at an exchange rate of Rs 76.37.

According to the report, the price of Indian crude was $ 97.82 per barrel on April 11, at an exchange rate of Rs 75.96, indicating a $ 10.10 per barrel, or 10.32%, rise between April 11 and April 19, 2022. The latest prices is below the March average of $ 112.87.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s report, the Indian crude oil basket prices averaged $ 84.67 per barrel in January, $ 94.07 in February and $ 112.87 in March.