Delhi Police on look-out for missing links in Jahangirpuri violence case

Three new accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case have been tracked down by Delhi police in Haldia, West Bengal, adding to the chain of events. Sonu Sheikh and Ansar Sheikh, two of the key accused detained by the Delhi Police, were recently discovered to own costly cars and operate a scrap business in West Bengal.

On Saturday evening, conflicts between two communities broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri district, injuring nine persons. Several police officers were among those injured. Meanwhile, a police team met with family of an accused identified Jakir. They said Jakir had left the village years ago and relocated to Delhi.

According to a woman claiming to be Jakir’s relative, ‘Police came here looking for Jakir in connection with the Delhi violence case. He doesn’t live here. I am his relative. He was married to a girl from the village. So he does visit his in-laws frequently. I don’t know what business he was involved in there in Delhi.’

Three other people from Haldia are also being probed by Delhi police. According to police sources, some of the accused have already been arrested, while others are still on the run. The police are also looking into whether these accused had any financial connections to Bengal.