Indian & foreign institutions to collaborate on ‘dual-degree programs’: Get the details here…

According to Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, Indian and international higher education institutions may soon be allowed to provide joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) having approved the regulations for these programmes. The decision was made during a meeting of the higher education authority on Tuesday.

‘Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking,’ Kumar said at a press conference here.

‘Under the initiative, students will be required to obtain more than 30% of their credits from a foreign university. However, the limitations will not apply to programmes delivered online or through open and remote learning’, he added