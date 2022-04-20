Kiran Bedi proposes ways to prevent communal riots

After communal riots erupted in many parts of the country recently, most especially in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday, concerns have been raised about the administration’s handling of the procession. Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer and the former Governor of Puducherry, has proposed several measures to avert communal rioting.

– Before allowing and permitting processions through congested and communally sensitive locations, strict dos and don’ts should be in place to ensure that everyone in those regions is equally responsible for safety and peace.

– Area respectables, such as organised market groups or mahila mandals, should be involved in acting as guardians. Women can play an important role in maintaining peace.

– Anyone living in the area with a criminal past must be closely monitored through the use of prevention methods such as peace bonds with sureties to keep the peace, failing which the offender may be taken to judicial custody.

– Rooftop searches should be carried out to look for any flammable materials or brickbats. If you find them, contact the relevant civic agencies to get them cleaned up.

– Anyone in the area with a weapon licence should be asked to leave their weapons at the police station for safekeeping.

– On papers involving women residents of the neighbourhood, proper area-based police arrangements should be made.

– Any technical issues with CCTV cameras should be investigated.