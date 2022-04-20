Man praised for returning bag full of gold jewels to its owner in odisha

Sambalpur Police felicitated a good Samaritan who returned a bag full of gold jewels worth over Rs 20 lakh that he found lying on the roadside to its original owner, in what may be a moral lesson for many.

Tapas Chandra Swain, a senior assistant at the Regional Education Directorate. SP Sambalpur Swain was praised by Battula Gangadhar, who also presented him with a cash prize of Rs 1,000 as a show of appreciation.

Swain found gold jewels inside the unattended bag that was lying on the road. He first waited for the bag’s owner to return to the location. Swain went immediately to the nearest police station after finding no claimant and gave it over to the cops. Meanwhile, the bag’s owner went to the police station to file a police complaint.

The bag was given over to the owner after a thorough inspection. According to India Today, Sambalpur SP stated, ‘It was wonderful to learn about this noble gesture. We were all surprised and very proud. It was a great feeling that he had handed over the bag which contained gold ornaments.’