Nilgiris Police summons VK Sasikala for questioning in Kodanad heist and murder case.

VK Sasikala, a former aide to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has been summoned by the Nilgiris Police for questioning in connection with the Kodanad heist and murder case. On Thursday, April 21, she will be questioned.

Sasikala will be questioned in Chennai, and she will most likely be probed about the things stolen from former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate. Arukutty, a former AIADMK MLA, was recently questioned by the police in connection with this case. On April 15, Arukutty was investigated at the Coimbatore Police Special Training Centre.

Kanagaraj, one of the primary accused in the Kodanad murder and heist, was killed in a road accident. Former MLA Arukutty is said to be familiar with him. When Arukutty first moved to Chennai, Kanagaraj worked as a driver for him.

‘Kanagaraj worked as a driver for me. Officials wanted me to talk about that. I have shared with them all the information I know. Officials asked me to just give all the details I knew, and I have told them everything I know with honesty,’ Arukutty revealed after the inquiry. MLA Arukutty responded that the investigation was going well when asked if he was satisfied with it.