PM Modi gives WHO Chief a Gujarati name ‘Tulsibhai’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a Gujarati name. On Wednesday, this occurred at the Global AYUSH & Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace. Dr. Tedros, who called himself as a “pucca Gujarati,” was given the name Tulsibhai by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘WHO Director-General Tedros is a good friend of mine. He told me whatever he is today, it is because of Indian teachers. He said he is proud to be associated with India. This morning he told me: ‘I have become a pucca Gujarati. Have you decided a Gujarati name for me?’ PM Modi said.

‘As a Gujarati, I will call him Tulsi bhai,’ PM Modi said as the WHO leader and the audience laughed with him. Dr. Tedros was given the name by Prime Minister Modi, who explained why. ‘Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting, but it has been worshipped for generations. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. And Gujarati name won’t do without ‘bhai’.’