PM Modi sets a new record in Indian premierships by making ‘a gesture unheard of’!

PM Narendra Modi is a leader who deviates from the norm. Normally, the Prime Minister of the country would address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort only on Independence Day. In contrast, other than Independence Day, this is only the second occasion in PM Modi’s tenure that a national-level event has been held in the Red Fort.

On the anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th Prakash Parv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech from the Red Fort on April 21. In addition, the Prime Minister will issue a coin and a postage stamp commemorating the Prakash Parv of the Sikh community’s 9th Guru. G Kishan Reddy, Union Culture Minister, stated that 400 ‘Ragi Shabad Kirtans’ will be performed in the Red Fort on this occasion.

The two-day festival at the Red Fort will go off on April 20. On the first day, Home Minister Amit Shah will attend and launch a multimedia show about Guru Teg Bahadur’s life. This event is part of the project ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ After all, why would the central government plan this celebration in the Red Fort? What exactly is the connection between the Red Fort and Guru Teg Bahadur?

‘Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji fought against the Mughals to safeguard Hindu religious freedom,’ Dr. Guru Tej Singh, a Punjabi and English author, remarked. For this, the Mughal king Aurangzeb executed him. The Red Fort in Delhi issued the death sentence on Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. When the Hindus were oppressed during Aurangzeb’s rule, Guru Tegh Bahadur stood in front of the Mughals to protect them. As a result, Guru Teg Bahadur Ji is often referred to as the ‘Hind Ki Chadar.’

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the grandson of the first Sikh martyr, Shri Guru Arjan Dev, and the father of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Shri Guru Gobind Singh. He stole iron from the Mughals to fight for the rights of Hindus, particularly Kashmiri Pandits while resisting forcible conversion. Guru Tegh Bahadur smiled when he sacrificed himself on November 24, 1675, at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. On this day, his noble sacrifice is celebrated as ‘Shaheedi Diwas.’

PM Modi raised the Tricolour at the Red Fort earlier this year on October 21. The event celebrated the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind administration. K Vikram Rao, a senior journalist, stated: ‘This is the first administration to hold such celebrations in the Red Fort. Previously, only Independence Day celebrations were place. Earlier governments should have implemented similar initiatives. It is necessary to raise the nation’s consciousness. This is something that would be beneficial to the country.’

