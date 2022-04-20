Rajasthan CM says Prashant Kishor has become a big brand in India

Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot said after arriving in Delhi for a meeting of a committee set up by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to prepare the party for the next elections that Prashant Kishor had become a major brand in the country.

The meeting was held as part of deliberations to create a long-term strategy for the Congress and to consider Prashant Kishor’s idea. The meeting included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as well as Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, and Mukul Wasnik.

According to Gehlot, ‘Prashant Kishor has become a big brand in the country. He has experience of working in various states. He is a professional.’ He went on to say that Prashant is trying to get all Opposition stakeholders together in preparation for the 2024 elections.