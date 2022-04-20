Sexual harassment case; Madras High Court grants bail to self-styled godman Shiv Shankar Baba

In a sexual harassment case, the Madras High Court granted Shiv Shankar Baba conditional bail on Wednesday. Shiv Shankar Baba was arrested by the police in 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting students at his Kelambakkam, Chennai-based educational institution, Sushil Hari International Residential School.

The Supreme Court had already granted conditional bail to Shiv Shankar Baba in seven other cases on the condition that he not try to influence the victims or visit the Sushil Hari International School.

While granting conditional release, the Madras High Court upheld the Supreme Court’s terms and also ordered Shiv Shankar Baba to surrender his passport and cooperate with the investigation. He must also notify the inquiry officers if he plans to leave the state.

Shiv Shankar Baba has been charged under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002, Sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 363 (kidnapping), 365 (wrongful consignment), 366 (kidnapping and forced or seduced to illicit intercourse), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Sections 4, 8, 10, 12 and 17.